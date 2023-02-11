Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) began the day with Yamaha’s new aero package on both of the bikes that were sat in his garage, while the Frenchman was also running through some of the parts he tested on Day 1 to get another feel for them in the limited dry running that was available on Saturday. Quartararo – who was positive about his day’s work – also tried the downwash ducts that were debuted by test rider Katsuyuki Nakasuga on Day 1, and he also clocked a 335.4km/h top speed – the third fastest behind the Ducatis of Bagnaia and Martin. Yamaha have two 2023 engine specifications in Sepang, so a decision needs to be made as to which one gets the nod for the season.