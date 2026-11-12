One of the FIA World Rally Championship’s most iconic events is set to return in 2028 following a landmark multi-year agreement with the Government of Córdoba, Argentina.

The deal, reached with Córdoba Governor Martín Llaryora and his administration, paves the way for Rally Argentina to rejoin the WRC for the first time since 2019, marking the beginning of a new chapter for an event renowned for its spectacular gravel stages and extraordinary fan atmosphere.

First held in 1980, Rally Argentina became one of the championship’s most celebrated fixtures, attracting huge crowds to the mountains surrounding Córdoba. Its demanding roads, dramatic river crossings and unforgettable stages, including the legendary El Cóndor, helped establish the event as a favourite among competitors and fans alike.

The partnership provides a long-term foundation for the WRC’s return to Córdoba, Argentina’s second-largest city, with preparations already taking shape ahead of the planned 2028 comeback.

An important milestone will come in the first quarter of 2027, when a Candidate Rally is scheduled to take place as a round of the FIA CODASUR Rally Championship. Observed by FIA officials, the event will provide an opportunity to evaluate sporting operations, infrastructure and safety arrangements as preparations progress towards World Championship standards.

Plans for 2028 also include establishing the WRC Arena within the sporting precinct surrounding Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba. Combining the traditional service park with a dedicated fan experience, the venue will provide a central hub for teams, partners and spectators throughout the rally.

Meanwhile, work is underway on a route that could see the return of some of Rally Argentina’s most recognisable stages, including El Cóndor, which became synonymous with the event during its previous spell on the WRC calendar.

Éric Boullier, CEO of WRC Promoter, said: “Argentina has always held a special place in the history of the WRC. Few events can match the passion of the fans in Córdoba or the atmosphere surrounding its legendary stages, and bringing the championship back is something we are incredibly excited about.

“This multi-year commitment is about more than simply returning to a familiar destination. It is about building a sustainable, long-term future for Rally Argentina and reconnecting the WRC with a country where rallying means so much to so many people.

“I would like to thank Governor Martín Llaryora, his government and the Automóvil Club Argentino for their commitment to making this return possible. We look forward to working together to create an event that honours Argentina’s remarkable rallying heritage while embracing the future of the WRC.”

Julien Vial, Chief Operating Officer of WRC Promoter, added: “Returning to Argentina is a hugely exciting prospect, but our priority is to ensure that the event is built on the strongest possible foundations.

“The Candidate Rally in early 2027 will be an important step, allowing us to work closely with the FIA, the ACA and the local organisers to assess the sporting, operational and safety requirements ahead of 2028.

“We also see a fantastic opportunity with the WRC Arena at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, bringing the teams and the fans together in a central location while preserving the character and challenge of the stages that made Rally Argentina so famous.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said: “Argentina is a country with motorsport in its blood, passionate fans and remarkable terrain. It has an incredible rallying heritage, and I have great personal memories of competing in Córdoba. When I visited Argentina earlier this year, I repeated my commitment to bringing world-class competition back to the country and I am proud to announce the first step to achieving that vision.

“Following the historic Deal of the Century and our partnership with the new WRC Promoter, the Championship is entering a new era with increased investment and a clear vision to drive continued growth worldwide. Securing a return to Argentina will not only deliver great excitement for fans but it will build on the global momentum of our sport. I wish the organising team every success as preparations get underway.”

Martín Llaryora, Governor of Córdoba Province, said: “We have been working very hard to bring the World Rally Championship back to Córdoba, and today we can announce that it will return to our province in 2028. The 2027 Candidate Rally will be a very important step in helping us get ready and show that we are up to the challenge. The Rally is part of Córdoba’s history and passion, but it also means tourism and jobs for our people. I want to thank the FIA, the ACA, and everyone who made this return possible. Córdoba is ready to welcome the world and strengthen its position as a host of major events.”

Further details of the 2027 Candidate Rally and plans for Rally Argentina’s return to the WRC in 2028 will be announced in due course.

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