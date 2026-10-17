Wsbk_Jerez_2026_Saturday Photo : William Joly

Klint Racing’s Paola Ramos bounces back from a double-long lap penalty to snatch her third win of the 2026 season ahead of a valiant Beatriz Neila. Maria Herrera is crowned WorldWCR champion for a second time.

Race 1 Highlights:

There was no stopping Klint Racing’s Paola Ramos when the lights went out on Race 1, not even a double long-lap penalty. The polesitter made an early break at the front but was forced to serve a jump-start penalty mid-race.

Undeterred, Ramos fought her way back into contention and, running second, hunted down leader Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) before making a decisive move on the final lap to claim her third win of the season.

Still in contention for the title ahead of this race, Neila made a strong start, sticking close to leader Ramos. Neila went on to lead the race for several laps before being forced to concede to the force that was Ramos on the very last lap.

Second across the line, Neila nevertheless achieved her tenth podium in eleven races.

A nail-biting four-way fight for third was ultimately won by Klint Racing’s Roberta Ponziani. The Italian more than held her own against three Spanish rivals, bagging her third podium of the season by just a tenth of a second. Separated by just eight points, Ponziani and teammate Ramos will battle it out tomorrow for third place in the championship standings.

A determined Natalia Rivera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) transformed a convincing qualifying result into fourth across the line, battling hard within the chasing group to secure her best result of the season so far.

Rookie Yvonne Cerpa (MotosCerpa-Gradara Corse) also put in a very strong performance at her home track. The Spaniard finished fifth but was subsequently demoted to sixth for having exceeded track limits during a frantic last lap of the race.

With the championship title on the line, Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) ran a strategic second half of the race after running third in the early stages.

A calm and collected Maria ultimately classified fifth, doing enough to assure herself of a second consecutive WorldWCR title. This is the first race of the season in which Herrera has not reached the podium.

British rider Chloe Jones (Monster Energy Crescent Yamaha) brought up the back of a tightly packed group, scoring strong points with a seventh-place finish, only four tenths from third-placed Ponziani.

Hadden Racing’s Sara Sanchez, Thai rookie Muklada Sarapuech (Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by EEST NJT Racing) and Emily Bondi (FT Racing Academy) rounded out the top ten in that order, locked in their own close battle in the midfield.

An honourable mention goes to one-event rider Sara Varon (AD78 Racing Team), who placed P14 to score points in her first race of the 2026 season.

It was Ramos who set the fastest lap of the race – a new lap record no less (1’50.998), with which she secures pole position for Sunday’s race 2 ahead of Neila and Cerpa.

Championship Standings:

Now with 237 points, Herrera secures the WorldWCR crown with one race to go.

Neila confirms her place as the 2026 runner-up, with 202 points already under her belt.

The Klint Racing derby for third place in the championship will continue tomorrow, with Ramos now lying third (142 points), just eight points ahead of teammate Ponziani (134).

Thai rookie Muklada Sarapuech retains fifth place overall, now with 108 points.

Key Points:

Tissot Superpole: Paola Ramos – 1’50.911

Race 1 winner: Paola Ramos

Race fastest lap: Paola Ramos – 1’50.998 (lap 9)

P1 | Paola Ramos | Klint Racing

“I’m so happy to win today, it was an amazing race. When I saw the double long lap, I knew it would be difficult to make up the time but, once I completed that and saw the gap to Beatriz, I knew I needed to try; I didn’t have anything to lose! And on the last lap I was finally able to get back in front. I’m super happy with the result of course. Let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”

P2 | Beatriz Neila | Ampito Crescent Yamaha)

“I felt really good in today’s race and I’m happy with the result. There’s nothing I really want to improve or change on the bike. Tomorrow might be different, depending on the weather, but I will try to win in any case.”

P3 | Roberta Ponziani | Klint Racing

“It was a pity about the first laps because I lost a little time. I wanted to try and stay closer to Paola and Beatriz, but Maria held me up a little. Once I got past her, I tried to push but our strategy meant we had a setting better suited to a group race. I also tried to make up ground when I saw Paola had a long lap, but then I got passed by Rivera. I did what I could, concentrating on losing as few points to Paola as possible considering my position in the championship. We’ll see tomorrow, it looks a little more uncertain in terms of the weather so anything can happen.”

Race 1 Results

1. Paola Ramos (Klint Racing Team)

2. Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) +0.167s

3. Roberta Ponziani (Klint Racing Team) +8.646s

4. Natalia Rivera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) +8.907s

5. Maria Herrera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR) +9.097s

6. Yvonne Cerpa (MotosCerpa-Gradara Corse) +9.107s

Fastest lap: Paola Ramos, 1’50.998s – new lap record

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