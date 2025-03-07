Ratna picks WPL All-Stars squad for Brisbane Roar clash

Women’s Premier League (WPL) All-Stars Head Coach Ratna Suffian has named a 20-player squad to face Brisbane Roar’s Ninja A-League Women’s team in a highly anticipated clash on Friday, 4 April at the Bishan Stadium. The match is part of the Roar’s five-day tour (1-5 April, 2025), organised in partnership with the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), a tour aimed at leveraging community engagement and international exposure to fuel the growth of women’s football here.

