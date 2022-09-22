BERTRAND Rhodict anak Lises and Elvis Priestly continued Sarawak’s fine run in the Malaysia Games by claiming a 1-2 finish in the men’s diving platform individual final at the National Aquatics Centre in Bukit Jalil today.

Rhodict scored a total of 395.05 points to win the gold medal while Priestly did 372.10 points for the silver and Muhd Anilrian from Sabah took bronze with a score of 321.90.

“The wait was worth it. The gold came at last,” said Rhodict. “I am excited with my performance after picking silver medal in the 3m springboard.”

In the Hanoi SEA Games in August, Rhodict grabbed a bronze medal in the men’s 1 springboard. This is his first gold medal in the 20th edition of the Games.

Like this: Like Loading...