The national badminton squad ended their SEA Games foray in Phnom Penh without a gold medal for the second time in the history of the biennial games.

Malaysia’s last and only hope of a gold medal rested in the hands of the unseeded mixed doubles scratch pair of Yap Roy King-Cheng Su Yin but the pair lost in the final against top seeds Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto-Lisa Ayu Kusumawati from Indonesia.

Roy King-Su Yin won the first set 22-20 in a closely fought opening game but unforced errors in the second set proved costly for the Malaysians as the Indonesians clawed back to win 21-8.

The Malaysians led 13-11 in the deciding set but failed to hold a strong grip on their game and allowed Rehan Naufal-Lisa Ayu to win 21-16 and clutched the gold medal.

Malaysia’s badminton act, thus, concluded with two silver and four bronze medals.

The last time Malaysia failed to bring home gold was in the 2011 edition in Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia whereby they only won a silver and two bronze medals.

