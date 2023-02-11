The global rugby family is uniting to support those affected by the devastating earthquakes that hit Syria and Turkey.

With homes damaged or destroyed and fresh drinking water, agricultural production and public services disrupted, the rugby family have joined forces to pledge their full support to the rugby family at this difficult time.

Recognising that fans around the world are keen to assist and support at this time of need, World Rugby is supporting the United Nations World Health Organisation’s (WHO) relief efforts.

WHO Foundation — Lifesaving response to earthquakes in Türkiye and the Syrian Arab Republic

WHO is assisting with the international relief effort, deploying emergency medical teams to treat injured people, support health workers and maintain essential health services throughout rescue operations and beyond.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “We stand in solidarity with the people of Syria and Turkey at this difficult time. As a family, we support our family members and working with our regional associations we will support the unions where required and promote the international aid effort.”



