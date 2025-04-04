RWC Experiences, a joint venture between World Rugby and Sports Travel & Hospitality (STH), have unveiled the groundbreaking hospitality programme for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

With Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 in England (22 August-27 September) set to break attendance and global viewership records, RWC Experiences has today unveiled the game-changing packages that will take Rugby World Cup celebrations to the next level across the tournament’s eight venues.

From private suites and fine dining to karaoke and vibrant dancefloors, fans are set to experience Rugby World Cup matches like never before, creating lifelong memories at the tournament’s 10th and biggest edition yet.

The fusion of world-class rugby and captivating entertainment has been designed with fans at its core, offering diverse and innovative packages that fully immerse supporters in the tournament’s unique energy and atmosphere.

Pitch Perfect – The Ultimate Karaoke Experience

The Pitch Perfect Karaoke Experience invites fans to kick off their matchday in an exclusive private suite with a high-energy singalong. With prime viewing seats, a modern and informal dining experience, and a complimentary bar, guests can soak in the pre-game atmosphere before the action unfolds on the pitch.

Try Tunes – The All-Day Disco

The Try Tunes Disco Experience brings a festival-style atmosphere to matchday with an all-day dancefloor celebration. Fans can enjoy the lively, high-energy setting, indulge in delicious street food, and take advantage of a complimentary drinks package before heading to their seats. The perfect pre-game party before kick-off.

Private Suites – The Unparalleled Luxury Hospitality

Private Suites offer the pinnacle of matchday luxury, providing an exclusive setting with unrivalled pitch views and world-class hospitality. Guests can take in every moment, from kick-off to the final whistle and all the on-pitch entertainment, while enjoying exceptional cuisine, five-star service, and a bespoke service ensuring every detail is taken care of. This is matchday at its finest.

Tunnel Club – A Dining and Viewing Experience Like No Other

The Tunnel Club offers a five-course private dining experience, meticulously crafted and presented by MasterChef winner Steven Edwards and his culinary team, completed with prime halfway-line seats with a tunnel view, granting a privileged few the chance to watch the players up close as they prepare to take the field.

Surf v Turf – Premium Dining, Tailored to Taste

Surf v Turf blends the thrill of world-class rugby with a restaurant-quality experience — perfect for fans who want to savour every moment on and off the pitch. Alongside starters and dessert, guests can choose from two indulgent dining options: steak paired with Malbec for two, or seafood paired with Rosé for two.

Scrum Lounge – The Social Hub

Perfect for fans seeking a more relaxed yet premium matchday setting, the Scrum Lounge offers a dedicated bar service, private bathrooms, and buzzing social spaces to create connections and special memories.

World Rugby Chief Revenue Officer, Michel Poussau said: “Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 is set to be a generational moment for the sport, and we are thrilled to introduce a hospitality programme that matches its scale and ambition. These innovative packages have been carefully designed to offer something for every fan, from high-energy celebrations to premium luxury experiences, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the tournament in a way that suits them best. With excitement building as we approach the opening match on 22 August, we can’t wait to welcome fans from around the world to be part of this incredible rugby spectacle.”

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 is set to be the biggest and most exciting celebration of the sport yet with 275,000 tickets already sold four months before the competition. Following its ambition to set a new benchmark for premium hospitality, RWC Experiences promises to deliver an equally thrilling experience for fans attending Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia (1 October-13 November, 2027), kicking off a new era for the sport with the exciting new format featuring 24 teams and a last round of 16. Details of the transformational experience for the next men’s edition will be announced in due course.

With unprecedented anticipation surrounding Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, RWC Experiences packages are expected to sell fast. Fans and private companies can visit experiences.rugbyworldcup.com to explore the various offers and book their preferred exclusive matchday experience.

