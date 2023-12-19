Springfield Royal Country Club and Lake View Resort and Golf Club, in Thailand’s popular golfing hub Hua Hin, will jointly-host the Final Stage of next year’s Asian Tour Qualifying School, the Tour announced today.

Springfield Royal’s C&B nines and Lake View’s C&D layouts will be used for the five-round event, which will be played from January 16-20.

Springfield Royal and Lake View will be used for the first four days while Springfield Royal will stage the all-important final round.

Both clubs have regularly hosted the Qualifying School over the past two decades and are fitting venues for such an important tournament that decides the future of so many talented golfers.

A total of 35 Tour cards will be awarded with another pressure-packed week filled with drama expected.

Said Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO, Asian Tour: “We are pleased to confirm final details for the 2024 Asian Tour Qualifying School – which helps set the scene for the new season.

“In Springfield Royal Country Club and Lake View Resort and Golf Club we have two tried and trusted venues who will ensure a smooth-running event that will allow us to get the year off to a perfect start.”

Qualification for places in the Final Stage are already well underway with First Round Qualifiers having taken place in Australia, the United States and last week in Thailand.

A total of 43 players have secured their places in the Final Stage, with three more First Stage Qualifiers remaining, all to be played in Thailand.

At the Final Stage the top 140 players (and ties) after 36 holes will progress to round three and four. The top 70 players (and ties) after 72 holes will play in the final round, which will be held on January 20. At the conclusion of 90 holes, the top 35 will be ranked accordingly for the 2024 season.

For the 2023 Qualifying School, 563 players entered the pre-qualifiers with 110 making it through to the finals, joining 124 exempt players, with 35 countries represented.

Australian Jack Thompson graduated top of the class and went on to enjoy a fine rookie season finishing in 48th place on the Order of Merit, with four top-15 finishes in 17 starts.

The Asian Tour’s 2024 schedule will be announced shortly.

Today’s venue announcement is an update as Lake View was previously planned to host the entirety of the Final Stage at its 36 hole facility.

