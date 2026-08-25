Five countries. Five players. One team. Freestyle football icon Sean Garnier has completed his global search for the next Global Ballers, assembling a one-of-a-kind squad that will meet for the first time just days before the Red Bull Four 2 Score Global Final in Toronto.

After leading the Global Ballers to a runner-up finish at last year’s Red Bull Four 2 Score World Final in Salzburg, Sean Garnier set out on a new mission: finding the world’s next generation of fearless, creative footballers.

Travelling across France, Angola, Brazil, Mexico and the USA, Garnier hosted a series of high-energy 1v1 tournaments, challenging local players to prove they had what it takes to become part of his international team. At each stop, one standout player earned the chance to represent the Global Ballers at the Red Bull Four 2 Score Global Final 2026.

Unlike the national teams competing in Toronto, the Global Ballers have never played together. The five players—each representing a different football culture and style—will meet for the very first time at an exclusive training camp in Canada just days before the Global Final. There, under Garnier’s guidance, they’ll have only a short time to build chemistry before taking on the world’s best amateur teams.

The five Global Ballers were selected through a combination of Sean Garnier’s scouting and public online voting, giving football fans the opportunity to help decide who would earn a place on the international squad.

Beyond a place on the team, each selected player receives one-on-one mentorship from Sean Garnier, travels to Canada for the training camp and Global Final, and earns the opportunity to compete on one of the biggest stages in amateur football.

“FOOTBALL CONNECTS THE WORLD. That’s exactly what I love about the Global Ballers concept. Five players from five different parts of the world, with different cultures, different backgrounds, not even speaking the same language, but the moment the ball starts rolling, they all speak the same one: football. And the crazy part is that they’ll only meet and play together a few days before the Red Bull Four 2 Score Global Final. We have just a few days to turn five fearless, creative individual players into one team. Last year, we came one step away from the title, losing it in the final seconds. This year, we’re coming back to finish what we started and bring the trophy home”, says Sean Garnier.

The Global Ballers embody everything Sean Garnier stands for—creativity, flair, confidence and fearless football. Now, with the squad complete, the challenge begins: can five strangers from five different countries come together in just a few days and challenge the world’s best at the Red Bull Four 2 Score Global Final?

The answer awaits in Toronto.

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