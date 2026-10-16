The second half of the Myanmar Women’s League 2026/27 will start on Monday, with defending champions Ayeyawady FC hoping to get their campaign back on track.

Ayeyawady are currently second in the ten-team league after conceding their lone defeat to leaders ISPE FC.

Ayeyawady will restart their campaign in the second half of the season against Yadanarbon FC at Star City Stadium on 19 October 2026, while ISPE FC will return to action a day later against Yangon City FC at Padaythar Stadium.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #MFF #MWL

The second half of the Myanmar Women’s League 2026/27 will start on Monday, with defending champions Ayeyawady FC hoping to get their campaign back on track.

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