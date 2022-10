The second leg of the Futsal HDBank National Championship 2022 starts today with leaders Sahako FC eager to hold on to the lead they have carved from the first leg.

A total of 36 matches will be played from now until 10 November 2022 with Sahako FC leading the standings with five points advantage over second-placed Thai Son Nam and third-placed Thai Son Bac.

The second leg of the Futsal HDBank National Championship 2022 takes place at the Can Tho Arena.

