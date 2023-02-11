Maybank picked up their second win in the TNB Malaysian Hockey League (TNBMHL) 2023 when they crushed ATM 7-0 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil this evening.

After just two matches into the new season, Maybank has scored a total of 17 goals as they look to underline their title credentials this year.

With ATM unable to provide much resistance, Muhammad Razie Abd Rahim was the undisputed hero for Maybank with a personal best of five goals to lead the way for the full three points.

Muhammad Razie was on target in the 16th minute (Field Goal), 22nd and 28th minute (Penalty Corner), 28th minute (Penalty Stroke) and 50th minute Penalty Corner.

The two other goals for Maybank were scored by Mohamad Ashrin Hamsani (33rd minute, Field Goal) and Muhammad Nur Asyraf Ishak (42nd minute, Penalty Corner).

In the meantime , Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) was also on the winning track when they smashed Nurunsafi Sporting 7-1.

It was the second time in two matches that THT failed to keep a clean slate following their win over Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) in the 2023 Charity Shield a few days earlier.

It took THT just five minutes to get on the score sheet with a quick double from who else but Penalty Corner specialist Jang Jong-hyun in the 5th and 6th minute.

From then on, THT never looked back as they piled on the goals through Ismail Abu (23rd minute, Field Goal), Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosdi (24th minute, Field Goal) and then Faizal Saari (34th minute, Penalty Corner and 36th minute, Field Goal).

And while Nurunsafi Sporting managed to pull a goal back in the 48th minute off Mohd Fitri Saari’s Penalty Corner, THT made sure of the points with a late Field Goal from V. Vinodhan, with four minutes left to play.

TNB MALAYSIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS

MEN

TNB Thunderbolts 0

TNB 9

Maybank 7

ATM 0

Nurinsafi Sporting 1

THT 7

