MALAYSIA had no trouble getting past their second hurdle with a 5-0 rout of Kazakhstan in the Group B match of the Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) 2022 at Setia City Convention Centre here.

It was a moment long-awaited and cherished by Malaysia’s young players who lived up to expectation and did not drop a single match en route to their 5-0 win over the Kazakhs tonight in 107 minutes.

Malaysia’s fifth men’s singles, 21-year Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin did not disappoint and started the ball rolling with a 21-11, 21-12 win over Artur Niyazov in 26 minutes.

“Yes, I was a bit nervous at the start of the match… this is my first experience playing in a major tournament, the atmosphere, the fans, it gets to me but it was a really good experience for me. I managed to get hold of myself midway in the first match and felt confident after that,” said the world 112th-ranked player after the match.

Lim Chong King delivered the second point with a 21-11, 21-12 win over Khaitmurat Kulmatov while 20-year-old Jacky Kok faced little resistance from Makhsut Tajibullayev, winning 21-8, 21-4 in just 20 minutes.

“I truly indebted and thankful to the coaches for their trust in me…it’s a special day as I managed to clinch the winning a point which happens to be the winning point for the team,” said Jacky.

Doubles pair Man Wei Choong-Tee Kai Wun made a winning debut, clinching Malaysia’s fourth point after dumping Jangir Ibrayev-Ilya Lisenko 21-5, 21-5 in 17 minutes.

Malaysian pair of Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin were in no mood to take it easy in the last tie when they thrashed Andrey Shalagin-Makhsut Tajibullayev 21-8, 21-4 in just 15 minutes.

SINGAPORE 3 JAPAN 2

In another men’s Group B tie, Singapore kept their chances alive with a slim 3-2 win over Japan.

Danny Bawa Chrisnanta-Terry Hee Yong Kai contributed the winning point, but not before slogging out in a rubber match which eventually saw the Singaporeans prevailing 21-18, 18-21, 21-19 over Shuntaro Mezaki-Haruya Nishida.

Singapore’s other two points came through world champion Loh Kean Yew and second singles Jason Teh Jia Heng.

Malaysia will play their last Group B tie against Japan while Singapore conclude their group campaign against Kazakhstan tomorrow.

Women’s Team (Group Z)

INDONESIA 3 KOREA 2

IN the last women’s Group Z tie, Stephanie Widjaja emerged as tie winner as she downed Kim Joo Eun 21-11, 21-13, in the last singles match to give Indonesia a 3-2 win over Korea and secured a place in the semifinals.

Indonesia had taken the lead through Gregoria Mariska Tunjung who defeated Sim Yujin 21-6, 21-18 but Korea drew level when first pair Baek Ha Na-Seong Seung Yeon brushed aside Febriani Dwipuji Kusuma-Amalia Cahaya Pratiwi 22-20, 21-19.

Korea snatched the lead when Lee Se Yeon got the better of Putri Kusuma Wardani in the second singles before doubles pair Nita Violina Marwah- Lanny Tria Mayasari forced the tie into a decider following their 21-16, 22-20 win over Kim Min Ji-Leo Seo Jin.

The Selangor Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 serves as a qualifier for the 2022 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals scheduled to be held in Bangkok from May 8 to 15.

The tournament, organised by the Selangor Sports Council, is hosted by the Selangor State Government and in collaboration with Badminton Asia and Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), ends on Sunday, February 20.

