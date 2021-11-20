Phnom Penh Crown FC scooped up their seventh Metfone Cambodian League (MCL) title earlier today following their close 1-0 win over defending champions Boeung Ket FC at the RSN Stadium.

Crown, who has been leading the MCL standings over the course of the last few weeks, made sure of the title off a rifling shot from Yudai Ogawa in the 73rd minute.

In the meantime, Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng finished second this year with a 5-2 win over Angkor Tiger FC.

Jean Marie Privat was once again in the thick of the action for Svay Rieng with a hattrick (50th, 79th and 95th) as Visal Souey (26th) and Junco Martinez (59th) contributed the other goals.

Angkor Tiger were on target off Eliel Guardiano in the 31st and 52nd minute.

2021 METFONE CAMBODIAN LEAGUE

RESULTS

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

Angkor Tiger 2-5 Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng

Nagaworld 5-2 Kirivong Sok Sen Chey FC

Phnom Penh Crown FC 1-0 Boueng Ket FC

Tiffy Army 0-0 Visakha FC

Pictures Courtesy #PhnomPenhCrownFC

