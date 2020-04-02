Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the event at Le Mans has been postponed

The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the postponement of the SHARK Helmets Grand Prix de France, which was set to be held at the Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans from the 15th to the 17th of May.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has obliged the event to be rescheduled.

As the situation remains in a state of constant evolution, new dates for the French GP and the recently-postponed Gran Premio Red Bull de España cannot be confirmed until it becomes clearer when exactly it will be possible to hold the events.

A revised calendar will be published as soon as available.