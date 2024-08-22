DUBLIN, OH – OCTOBER 06: Shigeki Maruyama and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan and the International Team watch the action on the 18th hole during the Day Four Singles Matches at the Muirfield Village Golf Club on October 6, 2013 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

International Team Captain Mike Weir announced Japan’s Shigeki Maruyama as his fifth and final captain’s assistant for the 2024 Presidents Cup, which returns to The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada, Sept. 24-29. Maruyama joins fellow captain’s assistants Ernie Els, Trevor Immelman, Geoff Ogilvy and Camilo Villegas, who were announced in April.

Maruyama competed in the Presidents Cup in 1998 and 2000, compiling a 6-2-0 record, including a 5-0-0 performance in the former, when the International Team defeated the U.S. Team in Australia, 20.5-11.5. He is one of only six players in Presidents Cup history to post a 5-0-0 record on the week.

“I am thrilled to announce Shigeki as my fifth captain’s assistant for the 2024 Presidents Cup,” said Weir. “His record in this event speaks for itself, but more importantly, he adds a trusted voice in our team room and is someone who will inspire these 12 players through his unwavering support and dynamic personality.”

Maruyama won three times during his PGA TOUR career, with his last victory coming at the 2003 Wyndham Championship. The 54-year-old posted three top-10 finishes in major championships, including a career-best T4 at the 2004 U.S. Open. Maruyama won 10 times on the Japan Golf Tour and represented Japan in the 2002 World Cup of Golf, partnering with Toshimitsu Izawa to notch a two-shot victory over the United States team of Phil Mickelson and David Toms.

“Representing the International Team in the Presidents Cup as both a player in 1998 and 2000 and later as a captain’s assistant in 2013 was one of the most valuable experiences in my golf career,” said Maruyama. “I am honored that Captain Weir has given me the chance to be part of this special brotherhood once again. I am looking forward to a great week in Montreal and helping to deliver an incredible atmosphere for our players and fans.”

