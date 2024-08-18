Collaboration underscores commitment to supporting the world’s biggest races until 2028 such as Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, Vuelta or Paris Roubaix.

In a move that underscores their commitment to cycling, Shimano and Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O.) have announced the extension of their successful partnership for an additional four years, now running until the end of 2028.

Shimano’s long-standing relationship with A.S.O. is a testament to its deep-rooted involvement in cycling.

This collaboration will continue to cover some of the most prestigious events in the UCI WorldTour cycling calendar, including grand tours like the Tour de France, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, La Vuelta, and La Vuelta Femenina by Carrefour.es. Additionally, it encompasses renowned classics such as Paris-Roubaix, Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes, La Flèche Wallonne, La Flèche Wallonne Femmes, Le Critérium du Dauphiné, Paris-Nice, Paris Tours, alongside popular amateur events like L’Étape du Tour de France, Liège-Bastogne-Liège Challenge, Paris-Nice Challenge, Paris-Roubaix Challenge, Roc d’Azur CIC, Deutschland Tour Ride and Eschborn-Frankfurt Ride.

Christian Prudhomme, Tour de France director: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Shimano, a key player in both professional and amateur cycling. Their technical expertise and commitment to innovation are essential assets for the success of the races we organize. Their professionalism ensures optimal and fair conditions for all riders. This renewal reflects the mutual trust we have in each other.”

A History of Partnership

Shimano’s partnership with A.S.O. began with the grand tour, La Vuelta, and was expanded in 2021 to include the world’s most well-known grand tour, the Tour de France and various Spring Classic races.

Shimano’s involvement in these events allows them to play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and fairness of the competitions. Shimano contributes to the quality and integrity of each race by ensuring that all riders—regardless of their drivetrain choices—receive the support they need to perform at their best.

A Legacy of Excellence

One of the key elements of this collaboration is Shimano’s world-class Neutral Service program. Over the course of a year, Shimano Neutral Service supports riders in all of A.S.O. women’s and men’s races, covering over 560 race days in a season. With over 20 years of experience, Shimano’s team is equipped to assist all riders, no matter their teams’ equipment choices. Our iconic blue Neutral Service cars and motorbikes are a familiar sight in A.S.O.’s WorldTour, Continental, and Women’s races, offering crucial assistance to riders in the event of a crash or mechanical issue.



With a commitment to fairness and quality, Shimano’s dedication to the sport of cycling and its athletes is clear. Through this partnership with A.S.O., Shimano aims to inspire a new generation of cyclists and build trust in the quality of their products.



Yuzo Shimano, Executive Vice President, Bike Planning Department, Shimano said: “At Shimano, we believe that cycling is about the journey, not the destination. That’s why we are happy to extend our partnership with Amaury Sport Organization. Together, we will ensure that every rider on the road, competing at the highest levels, receive the same level of support and expertise that our mechanics and drivers possess, so they can achieve their goals.”

Looking Forward

As Shimano and A.S.O. extend their partnership until the end of 2028, the future of cycling looks brighter than ever. By bringing together the best of both organizations, combining Shimano’s technical expertise and commitment to quality, with A.S.O.’s experience in organizing many of the world’s most prestigious cycling events.



This partnership is a significant milestone for both organizations and the sport of cycling.



As we look ahead to the next four years and beyond, Shimano and A.S.O. are poised to make an even greater impact on the cycling world, ensuring the sport remains vibrant, competitive, and accessible. – www.letour.fr

Like this: Like Loading...