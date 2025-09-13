Japan’s Kazuki Higa took the third-round lead at the Shinhan Donghae Open in Korea today – one of a host of Asian Tour players to make the most of moving day.

The Japanese golfer, winner of this event in 2022, set the course alight on the back nine making four birdies in a row from the 14th enroute to a seven-under-par 65 and a one-shot lead at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club. He is 14-under for an event tri-sanctioned by the Asian, Korean and Japan Tours.

Asian Tour Order of Merit leader Scott Vincent from Zimbabwe is solo second after also shooting 65.

Canada’s Richard T. Lee, after another 65, is a stroke further back along with Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho, plus Thailand’s Sarit Suwannarut and Danthai Boonma – who all fired 66s.

Higa won this event when, for the one and only time, it was played in Japan and tomorrow will attempt to become only the fifth player to claim the title more than once.

“I think today was pretty much a perfect round,” said Higa.

“I had one bogey, but that was because my drive went left and ended up right next to a tree root—it was unplayable. Even then, I managed to give myself a par chance, so overall, it was a stress-free round.”

At 158 cm tall he is one of the shortest players, but the stocky golfer packs a mighty punch as he demonstrated over the closing stages today.

He was one of the few leaders to make a bogey today but masked that with eight birdies, including five on the homeward half.

“I’ll try not to force anything tomorrow and focus on how the others in my group are playing. Since the leaderboard is tight, a lot of players will have a shot at winning. I just want to manage my game well and avoid any mistakes that could cost me the lead,” he added.

“I think tomorrow will require a different kind of strategy, there will likely be a lot of situations where going at the pin brings risk, especially with tricky short sides.”

When he won this event three years ago he triumphed four times that season and claimed the Japan Tour Money List.

Vincent’s year continues to get better and better and he looks every bit the golfer who won The International Series Rankings in 2022 before playing on the LIV Golf League for two years.

He won the International Series Morocco in July for his second title on the Asian Tour and win number three is probably just around the corner.

“Awesome, just really, really awesome,” said Vincent, about his best round of the week – made up of seven birdies

“Tee to green was strong and great, and just gave myself a lot of chances. And, you know, made a few of those. Didn’t really put myself in any spots that caused too much stress.

“But yeah, all in all, it’s just it’s that challenge when you are playing well, just to keep going and not get caught up in the score and thinking, I need to hole this. And the battle of trying to play freely, so that was more the challenge for me today. And just trying to not let that get in the way, and keep swinging. And, you know, we still got lots of golf left. So just, yeah, it was great, all in all.

Lee is another former winner of the event. He triumphed in 2017 and like Vincent moved into contention making seven birdies and not dropping a shot.

On today’s low scoring, he said: “I think it was a lot softer today. I think it brought in a lot of rain yesterday, and the greens were a lot slower. But then again, I took advantage of it and stuck my shots pretty close and made my putts today.”

Lee won the Indonesian Masters last year on the Asian Tour, his third on the Asian Tour but first in seven years. That has been the catalyst for a fine season so far on the Korean PGA Tour this year. He has won once and finished runner-up twice to lie in second place on the rankings

“I think if I just finish it off with a five or six under, I think that might do it,” he added.

Adding to an impressive leaderboard and setting the stage for a thrilling finish tomorrow is Kho.

He birdied four out of the last five to put himself on the threshold of a second victory on the Asian Tour.

Said the Hong Kong number one: “I think if I focus well tomorrow, be out there and embrace the adrenaline well, I think anything can happen. And I know my golf is good at a really high level, so I trust myself to do that and looking forward to it.”

He was second in the Mandiri Indonesia Open two weeks ago, for his second-best result on the Asian Tour, after his win in the 2023 World City Championship, and is currently fifth place on the Order of Merit and climbing.

Scores after round 3 of The 41st Shinhan Donghae Open being played at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea – a par-72, 7,470-yard layout course (am – denotes amateur):

202 – Kazuki Higa (JPN) 70-67-65.

203 – Scott Vincent (ZIM) 71-67-65.

204 – Richard T. Lee (CAN) 68-71-65, Taichi Kho (HKG) 69-69-66, Sarit Suwannarut (THA) 71-67-66, Danthai Boonma (THA) 67-71-66, Taiki Yoshida (JPN) 68-68-68.

206 – Yuta Sugiura (JPN) 72-67-67, Travis Smyth (AUS) 71-68-67, Minhyuk Song (KOR) 70-68-68, Sanghee Lee (KOR) 70-66-70.

207 – Shunya Takeyasu (JPN) 71-69-67, Kyungnam Kang (KOR) 70-70-67, Tomoharu Otsuki (JPN) 68-71-68, Ryo Katsumata (JPN) 72-67-68, Yongjun Bae (KOR) 71-67-69, Hideto Tanihara (JPN) 70-68-69, Younghan Song (KOR) 68-69-70.

208 – Yetaek Lim (KOR) 70-71-67, Mikiya Akutsu (JPN) 73-68-67, Daihan Lee (KOR) 72-68-68, Taehoon Ok (KOR) 71-65-72, Ryutaro Nagano (JPN) 69-67-72, Bjorn Hellgren (SWE) 71-64-73.

209 – Hyungjoon Lee (KOR) 68-73-68, Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA) 69-72-68, Seonghyeon Kim (KOR) 70-70-69, Charlie Lindh (SWE) 71-71-67, Kyongjun Moon (KOR) 68-71-70.

210 – Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA) 73-70-67, Jinho Choi (KOR) 69-70-71, Riki Kawamoto (JPN) 73-70-67.

211 – Seunghyuk Kim (KOR) 71-71-69, Nick Voke (NZL) 72-70-69, Ryosuke Kinoshita (JPN) 69-71-71, Gyumin Lee (KOR) 70-72-69, Junghwan Lee (KOR) 71-68-72, Minkyu Kim (KOR) 68-71-72, Koshiro Maeda (JPN) 70-69-72.

212 – Jeunghun Wang (KOR) 68-73-71, Hyunwoo Ryu (KOR) 71-70-71, Yonggyu Park (KOR) 73-69-70, Baekjun Kim (KOR) 75-66-71, Yusaku Hosono (JPN) 70-70-72, Poom Saksansin (THA) 72-71-69, Wooyoung Cho (KOR) 74-69-69.

213 – Austen Truslow (USA) 72-69-72, Taehoon Kim (KOR) 76-66-71, Guntaek Koh (KOR) 71-71-71, Tatsunori Shogenji (JPN) 74-69-70, Shugo Imahira (JPN) 72-71-70, Sangmoon Bae (KOR) 72-71-70, Miguel Tabuena (PHI) 71-72-70.

214 – Aguri Iwasaki (JPN) 72-70-72, Dongmin Kim (KOR) 71-71-72, Ian Snyman (RSA) 71-71-72, Doyeob Mun (KOR) 69-71-74, Galam Jeon (KOR) 72-70-72, Sampson Zheng (CHN) 72-70-72, Sanghyun Park (KOR) 69-74-71, Yeongsu Kim (KOR) 73-70-71, Steve Lewton (ENG) 74-69-71.

215 – Taehee Lee (KOR) 71-71-73, Mingyu Cho (KOR) 69-74-72, Jeongwoo Ham (KOR) 71-72-72.

217 – Taichi Nabetani (JPN) 73-69-75, Dongkyu Jang (KOR) 74-69-74, Yusuke Sakamoto (JPN) 75-68-74, M.J. Maguire (USA) 74-69-74, Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA) 70-73-74.

218 – Nitithorn Thippong (THA) 73-68-77.

220 – Seonghun Kwon (KOR) 69-74-77.

