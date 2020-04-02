The Shinhan Financial Group has been preparing its 36th, and the first ever, Shinhan Donghae Open in Japan as part of its goal to globalise the event and leverage more active Korea-Japan exchange through sports.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shinhan Financial Group has decided to postpone the move to Japan indefinitely because of preparation concerns arising from travel restrictions.

The 36th Shinhan Donghae Open will return to Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club at Incheon, South Korea under the same event schedule, which has been the host venue for this event for the past five consecutive years.