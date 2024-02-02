Korean star Si Woo Kim used a brilliant hole-out eagle from the fairway to post a 6-under 66 in testing conditions at the US$20 million AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as he ended the first round in tied fourth place on Thursday.

The four-time PGA TOUR winner found the bottom of the cup on the sixth hole, his 15th of the day at Pebble Beach Golf Links as he reacquainted his love affair with the iconic avenue where he holds a career best finish of T4 in 2019 in five previous visits.

Thomas Detry of Belgium fired his career-low round with a 10-birdie 63 at Spyglass Hills Golf Course to lead from former FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, who carded a 64 also at Spyglass. Last week’s Farmers Insurance Open winner Matthieu Pavon, the first French champion on TOUR since World War II, extended his rich vein of form with a 65 at Pebble Beach.

Kim, who has two T25s as his best finishes in three starts in the 2024 season, produced a stellar mid-round run with six birdies and one eagle, but dropped two bogeys including one on his last hole at the ninth in wet and cold conditions. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is the second Signature event this season.

“My favorite shot was my third on the sixth hole, a par 5, and it went in for eagle. I felt really good and it was a good shot when it mattered,” said Kim. “I played a good round overall and was unfortunate to make a bogey early (on 12), but I stayed positive and it led to some good golf. I’m glad I was able to secure a good finish in the cold weather.”

Countryman S.H. Kim opened his campaign at Pebble Beach with a 70 while World No. 13 Tom Kim ground out a 71 (Pebble Beach), as did Byeong Hun An (Spyglass). The 80-man field will play the a round each at Pebble Beach and Spyglass before the former hosts the weekend rounds. There is no 36-hole cut this week.

Si Woo Kim ranked second in Total Strokes Gained as he hit 14 greens in regulation and took only 26 putts. Under testy conditions, the 28-year-old was delighted with how he hung on for a good start as he chases a fifth PGA TOUR victory. “I knew the back nine was going to be tough, so I tried to make as many birdies as I could before then. Fortunately, I made an eagle and some birdies on the back nine, so I think I did a good job finishing the tough holes,” he said. “There are some tricky holes (at Spyglass) and some easy ones. I’ll try to keep the good momentum I had today.”

Detry, playing in his second season and chasing a maiden TOUR win, enjoyed a sensational finish with three closing birdies, including a chip-in on the last hole at Spyglass. His 10 birdies on the card was also a career high. “I felt pretty comfortable I would put it within 3 feet, to be honest. And it rolled nicely, just trickled in the hole. It was lovely to watch,” Detry said of his closing birdie.

First-Round Notes – Thursday, February 1, 2024

Weather: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High of 58. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

First-Round Leaderboard

Pos. Player Total 1 Thomas Detry 63 (-9) SH 2 Patrick Cantlay 64 (-8) SH 3 Matthieu Pavon 65 (-7) PB T4 Emiliano Grillo 66 (-6) SH T4 Si Woo Kim 66 (-6) PB

