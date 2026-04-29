MARGARET RIVER, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 16: Griffin Colapinto of the United States surfs in Heat 6 of Round Two at the Western Australia Margaret River Pro on April 16, 2026 at Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia. (Photo by Hannah Anderson/World Surf League) // World Surf League / Red Bull Content Pool

American former champion on the box at round two of the new season, the Western Australia Margaret River Pro.

2024 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour winner Caitlin Simmers surfed to her first podium finish of the new season in Round 2 of the 2026 series at the Western Australia Margaret River Pro, while defending women’s champion Molly Picklum just missed the podium. Here’s all you need to know:

– After the opening round of the 50th anniversary WSL season two weeks earlier at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach near Melbourne, the elite of the surfing world crossed Australia to the famed WA break for the second of four opening rounds spread across Australia and New Zealand.

– Friday’s third day of competition at Margaret River saw four-to-six-foot waves and some of the highest scores of the event posted as Bells Beach winners Gabriela Bryan and Miguel Pupo were eliminated from the draw. This left Simmers (USA), Luana Silva (BRA), Lakey Peterson (USA), Gabriel Medina (BRA) and Samuel Pupo (BRA) left to battle for the victories.

– A marquee battle between Simmers and five-time world champion Carissa Moore (HAW) in the quarter-finals didn’t disappoint the fans. Following an opening exchange that handed Moore a slim advantage, Simmers sliced through one of the day’s bigger waves, delivering two solid carves with a dramatic end-section layback that earned her an 8.50 – the highest single-wave score of the day – to hold the Olympic gold medalist at bay and move into the semi-finals.

– “I think going fast is the best feeling in surfing, so I’m always chasing that, no matter if I’m in a heat or if I’m free surfing. I knew that I had to hit the lip and get in a steep part of the wave to even dent Carissa, because she’s one of the best surfers of all time. I was watching videos of her when I was like 10-years-old, so it’s pretty special to have a heat like that. I think I’ll remember that for a while,” said 20-year-old Simmers.

– Simmers’s hopes for victory ended in the semi-finals, where she faced-off against Luana Silva, who knocked reigning champ Picklum out in their quarter-final. The Brazilian’s two waves of 7.00 and 7.27 points edged out Simmers’s two best waves of 7.83 and 5.83. Nevertheless, the third step of the rostrum marked a first podium visit of the season for Simmers, who sits fifth in the tour standings after two events.

– The women’s final saw Silva face Lakey Peterson. The American, who’d defeated both Erin Brooks (CAN) and Caroline Marks (USA) on her way to the final, claimed the win for the second time at Margaret River and moved up five spots to second place in the standings.

– The men’s contest was won by surprise package home surfer George Pittar over Brazil’s defending WSL champ Gabriel Medina, although the Brazilian left Margaret River with the Championship Tour leader’s jersey.

– “I can’t think I’m just another number making up the rankings anymore. I want to be on here. I want to be a competitor. I want to be at the top. It’s so hard to win one of these comps. I can’t believe I just did it,” said the Australian, who now sits second behind Medina in the points standings.

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