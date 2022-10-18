Singapore on track to implement VAR in local league for 2023

Match officials in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) can look forward to utilising Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology next season.

When successfully implemented, Singapore will become the third country in the ASEAN Football Federation and 11th in Asia to use VAR in its local professional league.

Project Lead and Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Director (Referees), Nazeer Hussain, told FAS.org.sg: “The entire VAR implementation process can take between 12 to 18 months according to the Implementation Assistance and Approval Programme (IAAP) developed by FIFA. Thanks to the dedication, commitment and drive of both the referees and the qualified instructors, not forgetting the staff from the Referees Department, we have been able to work effectively within a shortened timeline.

