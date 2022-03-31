The Singapore women’s national team will host Seychelles and Papua New Guinea as part of the FAS Tri-Nations Series 2022 (Women’s), a triangular-friendly tournament.

This will be the first time the Lionesses will be playing at home since the FAS International Women’s Quadrangular four years ago.

The Lionesses face Seychelles on 4 April before taking on Papua New Guinea a week later to gain international match experience ahead of the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The triangular will also see Seychelles and Papua New Guinea play each other on 8 April. All three international ‘A’ matches will be held at Jalan Besar Stadium and kick-off at 8.30pm.

Tickets are already on sale at fas.org.sg/tickets. They will be priced at S$10.00 for adults and S$5.00 for concession, applicable for students aged 16 and below, and senior citizens aged 60 and above, with a valid concession card. Concession cards and a recent photo identification will be requested upon entry for verification purposes.

Fans can also purchase the Singapore bundle for both matches to enjoy a 10% discount, priced at S$18.00 for adults and S$9.00 for concession, excluding booking fees.

Fans will need to show proof of full vaccination* and complete the mandatory bag checks. Refunds will not be issued to those who fail to provide proof of vaccination. Children aged 12 and below, who are exempted from vaccination, must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 years old and above while all children aged three and above will need a ticket for entry.

As per the Guidelines on Safe Management Measures issued by Sport Singapore on 27 March 2022, the consumption of food and drinks is permitted during sporting events in areas within the venue specially designated for such consumption, subject to prevailing dining-in activity requirements, which include eating/drinking at a fixed position, safe distancing and the prevailing group size limits of 10 persons.

Consumption of food and drinks at spectator stands is not allowed. Meanwhile, fans will be able to sit without social distancing but are encouraged to keep their masks on once they are inside the stadium. Re-entry into the stadiums will also now be permitted once more. Musical instruments, banners, and flags are subjected to approval at the point of entry and must not contravene security and/or regulatory measures.