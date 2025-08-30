Singapore Men’s National Team Interim Head Coach Gavin Lee has assembled a 25-man local centralised training squad in preparation for the September FIFA International Window, when the Lions will face Malaysia and Myanmar.Those matches are aimed at gearing the Lions up for an AFC Asian Cup qualifier double-header against India in October.The Causeway Derby will take place at Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Thursday, 4 September 2025, at 9pm. Fans can purchase tickets online at www.tickethotline.com.my, which can be self-printed. Dedicated seating for away supporters has been arranged at Block 126 and Block 127, accessible via Gate E, with entry facilitated through a QR scan system at the stadium gates.The Lions will return home to face Myanmar in a closed-door Men’s ‘A’ International on Tuesday, 9 Sept.The squad for the September window will be announced on Sunday, 31 August.Joining Lee in the national team coaching setup is former Singapore international Fahrudin Mustafic, who served as assistant coach of BG Tampines Rovers alongside him from 2019 until June this year.“This window is about being purposeful with what we do every single day – in training and in those preparation games – to put ourselves in a good position to qualify for the Asian Cup. We’ve not done it before, and that’s something we really want to aspire to,” said the 34-year-old Lee.“The October window is very important because there are six points to play for, and that can be very, very crucial for our qualification.“We know that Malaysia are a strong team and it’s a Causeway derby, so these moments should provoke us to be at our very best,” he added.“The second match against Myanmar is equally important, giving us the chance to explore different ideas in terms of how we want to set up.” Singapore Men’s National Team Fixtures for September FIFA Window
|Day & date Match Competition Time Venue Thursday, 4 September 2025Malaysia vs SingaporeInternational ‘A’ friendly9pm SGTBukit Jalil National Stadium, MalaysiaTuesday, 9 September 2025Singapore vs Myanmar
|Closed-door Men’s A International
Local Centralised Training Squad