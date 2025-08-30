Singapore Men’s National Team Interim Head Coach Gavin Lee has assembled a 25-man local centralised training squad in preparation for the September FIFA International Window, when the Lions will face Malaysia and Myanmar.Those matches are aimed at gearing the Lions up for an AFC Asian Cup qualifier double-header against India in October.The Causeway Derby will take place at Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Thursday, 4 September 2025, at 9pm. Fans can purchase tickets online at www.tickethotline.com.my, which can be self-printed. Dedicated seating for away supporters has been arranged at Block 126 and Block 127, accessible via Gate E, with entry facilitated through a QR scan system at the stadium gates.The Lions will return home to face Myanmar in a closed-door Men’s ‘A’ International on Tuesday, 9 Sept.The squad for the September window will be announced on Sunday, 31 August.Joining Lee in the national team coaching setup is former Singapore international Fahrudin Mustafic, who served as assistant coach of BG Tampines Rovers alongside him from 2019 until June this year.“This window is about being purposeful with what we do every single day – in training and in those preparation games – to put ourselves in a good position to qualify for the Asian Cup. We’ve not done it before, and that’s something we really want to aspire to,” said the 34-year-old Lee.“The October window is very important because there are six points to play for, and that can be very, very crucial for our qualification.“We know that Malaysia are a strong team and it’s a Causeway derby, so these moments should provoke us to be at our very best,” he added.“The second match against Myanmar is equally important, giving us the chance to explore different ideas in terms of how we want to set up.” Singapore Men’s National Team Fixtures for September FIFA Window

Day & date Match Competition Time Venue Thursday, 4 September 2025Malaysia vs SingaporeInternational ‘A’ friendly9pm SGTBukit Jalil National Stadium, MalaysiaTuesday, 9 September 2025Singapore vs Myanmar Closed-door Men’s A International

Local Centralised Training Squad

S/NNamePosCapsGoalsDOBClub1Izwan MahbudGK65014-Jul-90Lion City Sailors2Rudy KhairullahGK0019-Jul-94Geylang International3Syazwan BuhariGK3022-Sep-92BG Tampines Rovers4Akram AzmanDF2021-Nov-00Lion City Sailors5Amirul AdliDF36113-Jan-96BG Tampines Rovers6Irfan NajeebDF13131-Jul-99BG Tampines Rovers7Nazrul NazariDF68011-Feb-91Geylang International8Ryaan SanizalDF3031-May-02Hougang United9Safuwan BaharudinDF1241322-Sep-91Lion City Sailors10Lionel TanDF2335-Jun-97Lion City Sailors11Darren TehDF3019-Aug-96Balestier Khalsa12Joel ChewMF609-Feb-00BG Tampines Rovers13Farhan ZulkifliMF5110-Nov-02Hougang United14Jared GallagherMF0018-Jan-02Albirex Niigata (S)15Hami SyahinMF34016-Dec-98Lion City Sailors16Glenn KwehMF22026-Mar-00BG Tampines Rovers17Jacob MahlerMF12310-Apr-00BG Tampines Rovers18Naqiuddin EunosMF5112-Jan-97Tanjong Pagar United19Shah ShahiranMF34114-Nov-99BG Tampines Rovers20Song UiyoungMF2758-Nov-93Lion City Sailors21Syed Firdaus HassanMF1030-May-98Albirex Niigata (S)22Ignatius AngFW0011-Nov-92Balestier Khalsa23Abdul Rasaq AkeemFW6016-Jun-01Lion City Sailors24Shawal AnuarFW441729-Apr-91Lion City Sailors25Taufik SuparnoFW14031-Oct-95BG Tampines Rovers

