Singapore U23 Men’s squad announced for U23 Gia Lai VTV Cup 2026

The FA of Singapore (FAS) have confirmed the 23-player squad that will represent the nation at the Gia Lai VTV Cup 2026 set for 10-14 November in Vietnam.

The tournament will feature four Under-23 sides – Singapore, Qatar, Thailand and hosts Vietnam, who will compete in a round-robin format, with each team playing three matches to determine the final standings.

The U23 squad will begin their campaign against Qatar on 10 November, before taking on hosts Vietnam two days later. The team will conclude their campaign against Thailand on 14 November, with all matches taking place at Pleiku Stadium.

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