Pusaka Angels have opened up a six-point advantage at the top of the 2021 Indonesia Women’s Pro Futsal League where this week they picked up another three full points in Surabaya.

A 2-0 victory over Pansa FC off goals from Fitri Rosdiana and Fitria Hilda ensured Pusaka Angels maintained their position at the top with a perfect record of five wins from five matches played.

In the meantime, Persiba Female FC kept up the pressure at the top of the standings with a 5-0 win over Kebumen United.

Febriana Kusumaningrum, Wisma Francida, Rani Mulyasari and Dinar Kartikasari scored the goals for Persiba Female FC.

The win gave put Persiba Female FC on second with nine points.

2021 WOMEN’S PRO FUTSAL LEAGUE

RESULTS

Pusaka Angels 2-0 Pansa FC

Kebumen United 0-5 Persiba Female FC

Putri Sumsel 4-2 Netic FC

#AFF

#PSSI

Pictures Courtesy #FFI

