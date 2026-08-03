Hav Soknet scored twice as Cambodia secured their first win in Group A of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 on Monday with a 3-0 victory over Timor-Leste at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh.

The 22-year-old Visakha FC forward netted in the 16th and 63rd minutes to earn Koji Gyotoku’s side their first points of the campaign with Mon Rado heading in the third in the 90th minute to complete a comfortable win.

The result takes the Cambodians onto three points from three matches while Timor-Leste complete their ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 campaign with a fourth defeat in the group phase. Cambodia will face champions Vietnam in their final match on Friday.

Cambodia goalkeeper Hul Kimhuy prevented Timor-Leste from taking a sixth-minute lead when he dived to his left to keep out Zion Cruz’s first-time strike from 10 yards out after Olagar Xavier’s cross on the run from the right.

That was a rare sight of goal for the visitors as Ouk Sovann tried his luck at the opposite end of the pitch five minutes later but, while Dylan Niski was equal to the task, there was little the Timor-Leste goalkeeper could do about the opener.

Midfielder Alisher Mirzaev sprayed his pass to the left from inside the centre circle for Phat Sokha to race to the byline and deliver a looping centre that Hav Soknet met three yards from goal, leaping highest to steer his downward header over the line.

Four minutes into the second half, Timor-Leste threatened again when Zenivio Gostavo swept the ball out to João Rangel on the right and his cross towards the near post was steered narrowly wide by Cruz.

Zé Pedro’s side continued to probe for an opening that would provide the equaliser but, with 27 minutes remaining, the home side claimed a decisive second.

Once again Mirzaev was at the heart of the move, releasing Mon Vanda down the left channel with a telling pass from deep and the substitute cut the ball back into the path of Hav Soknet, who converted with a clinical first-time strike.

Hul Kimhuy needed to react sharply to keep out Alexandro Bahkito’s low shot from close range as the Timorese attempted to pull themselves back into the contest.

Substitute Mon Rado was then denied by Niski’s dive to his left with the Cambodians looking for a third as Hav Soknet missed out on his hat-trick from the resulting corner when his header was straight at the Timor-Leste goalkeeper.

Mon Rado put the finishing touch on the win in the final minute, heading in on the run as he met Chea Sokmeng’s cross from the left to nod beyond Niski.

Hyundai Player of the Match – Hav Soknet (#14), Cambodia

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