Expect a spectacular FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 final after all 67,000 tickets have sold out for the decider between host Indonesia and Thailand later tonight.

The FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 final will be played at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

Marsal Masita, President Director of PT Garuda Sepakbola Indonesia (GSI), said the high volume of ticket sales reflects the public’s strong interest in the national team’s journey.

“Ticket sales for the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 final demonstrate the public’s great interest in the Indonesian national team’s campaign. We appreciate all the fans who have supported the team from the group stage through to the final,” said Marsal.

#AFF

#PSSI

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