Cambodia picked up their second win in Group A of the AFF Under-19 Women’s Championship 2023 following their narrow 1-0 win over Timor Leste last night at the Gelora Sriwijaya.

The only goal of the game came off captain Somrit Nimol in the 85th minute.

In the meantime, host Indonesia had a brace from Claudia Scheunemann to thank for their 4-1 victory over Laos.

It was Laos who went ahead in the 12th minute through Chaikham before Indonesia replied off Armelia Zada’s 17th minute equaliser before Scheunemann snuck in a double in the 45th and 68th minute for the 3-1 lead.

Ayunda Anggraini then scored the last goal of the game in the 84th minute.

#AFF

