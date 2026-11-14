Minhyuk Song impressively stretched his lead from four to seven today heading into the final round of the Philippine Open presented by Philippine Sports Commission.

After a brilliant 10-under-par 60 yesterday here on the Masters course at Manila Southwoods Golf & Country the 22-year-old Korean produced another fine round, shooting a 65 – to put himself in position for this second win on the Asian Tour this year.

Thailand’s Sarit Suwannarut is in a distant second place, following a 68, while Song’s compatriot Jeongwoo Ham fired a 66 and is another shot back in third – in the final event of the season on the Asian Tour.

Filipino Justin Quiban flew the flag for the host nation after carding a 65 to settle in joint fourth, along with Sarut Vongchaisit from Thailand, who came in with a 68. Another Filipino, Sean Ramos, also gave the local fans something to cheer about after returning a 64 and is a shot further back in a tie with five other players.

The race to win the Asian Tour Order of Merit (OOM) continued to favour its leader Pavit Tangkamolprasert from Thailand. He shot a 69 and although not threatening the leaderboard on one under in a tie for 32nd, Travis Smyth, in second place on the OOM and in need of a win or runner-up finish, signed for a 67. The Australian is six behind Sarit and will need a Song-like 60 to have any chance tomorrow.

Song, who is 15-under for three rounds, said: “I had good memories of yesterday’s round of 10 under, so I was just trying to enjoy today.

“The iron shots in the start weren’t the best, but my putting was behaving today. But on the back nine, my irons got much better.

“I tried my best to shoot 10 under today, to follow up with another 10 under, but I’m happy with the result as far as now.”

The impressive young golfer won the GS Caltex Maekyung Open on home soil in May for his first title on the Asian Tour and is comfortably on course to also win the Tour’s Rookie of the Year Award tomorrow.

Asked how he would sleep tonight with such a big lead, he calmly answered: “I’m a deep sleeper, so I think I’m just gonna have good sleep tonight.”

He only dropped one shot today, and made six birdies, including on 16 and 18, to hammer home his advantage.

His playing-partner Sarit did his best to hold onto the leader and also made matching birdies on those last two closing holes, but a double on the ninth let too much daylight in.

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old is enjoying one of his best performances of the year as he attempts to claim his first title since the Volvo China Open three years ago.

“Overall, it was a good round – I can’t complain, especially since I finished under par on this course,” he said.

“The wind was lighter today compared to the first two days, which made the early holes easier. It got a bit tougher when the rain moved in, but it was still more manageable than playing in heavy wind.

“There were a few putts I should have made but didn’t, and my only real mistake came on the ninth hole: I was being a bit too aggressive, tried to force a draw, and the ball ended up in the water. Aside from that one shot, though, it was a solid day.”

Ham is putting together far and away his best week since winning the Singapore Open in April, although feels he has little chance of adding another national open to his trophy cabinet tomorrow.

He said: “Since Song is doing really well, rather than trying to catch him, I will just run for second place alone.”

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