The KLK Borneo Sevens 2025 spectacularly closed its curtain over the weekend, as first-time participants Shaheen 7s of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Hua Gan Guo Ji RC from China claimed the men’s and women’s titles, respectively, marking a memorable 20th anniversary for the prestigious tournament.

Held at the Eagles Rugby Club in Bandar Utama here on April 19 and 20, the two-day tournament brought together national and representative teams from across Asia and the Pacific, with this year’s theme “Unity and Sustainability” setting the tone for a competition that celebrated not just the sport but its social and environmental impact.

Despite a slightly smaller pool of teams and some initial disruptions due to weather, the high standard of play, combined with community involvement and cultural festivities, made for a successful and action-packed weekend in Sandakan.

In a gripping men’s final that had spectators on their feet, host team Borneo Eagles came close to clinching their first title since 2017 but fell just short against Shaheen 7s side from the UAE.

The Eagles led 14-10 at halftime, capitalising on two converted tries. But Shaheen 7s, making their debut in the tournament, returned with renewed intensity in the second half, scoring a try early on and securing the win with a late effort to close the game at 24-19.

Team representative Sultan Ahli described their journey as both challenging and rewarding.

“I told the boys on Day One, we’re not here just to make up the numbers; we’re here to perform. And we did just that,” he said.

The women’s final also saw a debutant side rise to the occasion, with Hua Gan Guo Ji RC of China putting on a commanding performance to defeat defending champions Borneo Flyers 22-10.

Led by their swift backline and structured play, the Chinese team had already topped Pool D with an astounding 130 points across their three group matches. In the final, they maintained momentum to fend off the Flyers, a team known for combining local Sabah talent with experienced players from New Zealand.

“It is an honour for us to compete at this venue. Through the efforts of our teammates, we managed to win the championship,” said team representative Wang XinYao.

When asked if Hua Gan Guo Ji RC will return to defend their title next year, Wang noted that their focus now shifts to the National Games in China and any future appearance would depend on club discussions with tournament organisers.

While the home teams fell just short of the top prizes, both the Borneo Eagles and Borneo Flyers delivered performances that reflected the high level of preparation and heart. For their efforts, they each received USD2,000, while the champions took home USD5,000 along with the Challenge Trophy.

Sandakan Member of Parliament Vivian Wong was on hand to present the prizes to the winners.

Ahead of the main tournament, a School Rugby Clinic on April 16 and the Junior Carnival from April 17 to 18 drew encouraging participation from schools and young athletes across Sabah. The junior matches, which included both contact and touch rugby for boys and girls, highlighted the growing grassroots enthusiasm for rugby in the region.

Organising chairman and President of Eagles Rugby Club Sandakan, Vela Tan, said the junior segment is set to grow further.

“We are hoping to launch an international Under-18 championship for Asia here in Sandakan next year as part of the Borneo Sevens,” he revealed.

“If it materialises, we could see many Asian countries joining us. It would be a big step forward for youth rugby in the region.”

Complementing the rugby action was the Borneo Fest, held concurrently with the tournament and featuring local food stalls, cultural showcases, and family-friendly activities. A Functional Fitness Race on Saturday added another competitive edge, drawing athletes from various backgrounds to test their endurance and strength.

Despite the absence of reigning men’s champions New Zealand Cavaliers, the 20th edition of the KLK Borneo Sevens maintained its reputation as one of the region’s top rugby events. With thrilling debuts, rising talent, and a continued commitment to community and sustainability, the tournament left a lasting impression on all who attended.

“It has been a fantastic tournament,” said Vela Tan.



“The matches were close, the standard was very high, and that’s exactly what we aimed for — to be one of the best club Sevens tournaments in Asia.”

As the curtain falls on this year’s edition, all eyes now turn to 2026, with anticipation already building for what the next chapter will bring to the rugby scene in Sandakan.

