Mario Rivera, the head coach of Brunei Darussalam, will be looking to finish things off when they take on Timor Leste in the second leg of the Qualification Rounds of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 in two days.

The Sultanate side underlined their credentials for a place at this year’s AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 when they overwhelmed Timor Leste 6-2 in the first leg of the qualifiers yesterday at the Track and Field Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex.

“We will not be defensive when we play Timor Leste again in the second game. We will be out to win the match to make sure that we qualify for the Final Rounds,” said Rivera.

“Anything can happen in football, so we cannot take any chances. We are within the chance of doing something for Brunei football.”

With Brunei last making it to the biennial championship way back in the inaugural event in 1996, the Sultanate side was more determined to do better in the qualifiers this time round.

A longer period of preparation fortified by a more professional coaching set-up saw Brunei approaching the match against Timor Leste with an abundance of confidence.

A 2-1 lead at the half against Timor Leste yesterday was further amplified in the second half with the home team scoring four more goals for the final scoreline.

“We need to approach the second game with the same system and energy. The players must be motivated for the finish,” added Rivera.

AFF MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CUP 2022

QUALIFICATION ROUNDS, Second Leg

FIXTURE

8 November 2022

1430hrs: Timor Leste (2) vs Brunei DS (6)

#AFF

#AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022

#AMEC

#FABD

#FFTL

Like this: Like Loading...