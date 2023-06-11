Branson Hee Hek Fung made it a Super Sunday for Selangor when he landed the double in Group A of the Second Leg of the Affin-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour 2023 here in Kuantan.

It took Branson just half an hour to win the Under-16 Boys’ Single crown after beating team-mate Roslie Razeeq Danial 21-19, 21-18 in the battle between the top two ranked singles players.

A little later in the morning, Branson and Roslie then showed up in the final of the U16 Boys’ Doubles to beat the tournament’s top doubles Loh Chee Kiat-Muhamad Amzar Hakimi Akbar in an hour-long duel.

Branson-Roslie took the first set 21-15 before Chee Kiat-Muhammad Amzar took the second set 21-17.

In the final and decisive tie, the contest was close before Branson-Roslie closed down the title with a 22-20 victory.

On the other hand, Selangor also scooped up the title in the U16 Girls’ Singles after top seed Shaneesa Shahidi was awarded the win following a walkover from finalist Lim Zhi Shin.

In the final of the U16 Girls’ Doubles, Cheng Pei En-Leong Jing Ee from Perak were not really tested as they picked up the crown with a 21-12, 21-18 win over Chloe Yeo Feng Yun-Ng Wen Xi.

SECOND LEG OF THE AFFIN-100PLUS JUNIOR ELITE TOUR 2023 – GROUP A

RESULTS

UNDER-12

BOYS’ SINGLES: Julius Yeo Ken Hong bt Yeoh Han Son 21-6, 11-21, 21-8

BOYS’ DOUBLES: Lim Sheng Xiang-Shahadzryl Suhaime bt Ho Jia Yu-Julius Yeo Ken Hong 21-17, 21-11

GIRLS’ SINGLES: Abdullah Siti Nuraminah bt Chu Jing Xuan 21-10, 21-14

GIRLS’ DOUBLES: Abdullah Siti Nuraminah-Govindarajoo Thanisha bt Qalesya Erhan-Ungku Iman Zahirah Ungku Mohamed Nur Firdaus 21-15, 21-13

UNDER-14

BOYS’ SINGLES: Marcus Hang Yug Hwei bt Syed Harraz Syed Muzir 21-10, 21-17

BOYS’ DOUBLES: Ahmad Qaid Darwisy Ahmad Fuad-Syed Harraz Syed Muzir bt Lee Shawn-Wong Yin Heng 21-16, 21-16

GIRLS’ SINGLES: Cheah Yu Xuan bt Lim Yew Ern 23-21, 21-7

GIRLS’ DOUBLES: Baavanya A/P Arumugam-Nur Aina Maisarah Muhamad Hatta bt Annabelle Chan Zhi Xuan-Lim Yew Ern 26-24, 12-21, 24-22

UNDER-16

BOYS’ SINGLES: Branson Hee Hek Fung bt Roslie Razeeq Danial 21-19, 21-18

BOYS’ DOUBLES: Branson Hee Hek Fung-Roslie Razeeq Danial bt Loh Chee Kiat-Muhamad Amzar Hakimi Akbar 21-15, 17-21, 22-20

GIRLS’ SINGLES: Shaneesa Shahidi W/O Lim Zhi Shin

GIRLS’ DOUBLES: Cheng Pei En-Leong Jing Ee bt Chloe Yeo Feng Yun-Ng Wen Xi 21-12, 21-18

