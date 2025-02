Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng are just a match away from securing back-to-back Cambodian Premier League (CPL) titles.After 19 matches, Svay Rieng led the standings with 49 points – just a point ahead of eight-time winners Phnom Penh Crown FC.Svay Rieng will take on basement side Police Commissary in their final game of the season this Saturday at home at the Svay Rieng Stadium.On the other hand, Phnom Penh Crown will be away to Dangkor FC at the AIA Stadium. #AFF#FFC#CPL

