Tabuan – Brunei DS’ national development team – hope to re-gain experience after a year’s hiatus from the country’s top-flight of the Brunei Super League (BSL) 2020.

And while the BSL 2020 may be on a break since 13 March 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak the team nevertheless is looking at better account of themselves since their last participation in the 2017-18 season.

“We hope that their (Tabuan) participation in Brunei’s top flight will get them to be ready for future international matches,” said Omar Jamil, head coach of the National Development team of the National FA of Brunei Darussalam (NFABD).

Added Izzat Omar, Tabuan’s Technical Advisor: “it is a good opportunity and platform for us to play at a high level against the senior players.”

Tabuan, made up of a handful of players from the winning team that won the NFABD Under-16 Youth League, scored first win in the BSL 2020 with a 2-1 victory over Panchor Murai FC before the break.

The BSL 2020 is expanded to 16 teams this year.