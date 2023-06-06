Koshida Takeshi has been unveiled as the new Technical Director of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

“I feel fortunate to be in this position. Vietnam are a dynamic country with a developed football background, especially youth football. As Technical Director, I hope I can contribute a small part of my energy to train the next generation to qualify for the 2026 or 2030 FIFA World Cup,” said Takeshi.

Added Duong Nghiep Khoi, the General Secretary of the VFF: “This is an important event, especially in the process of developing youth football or formulating a training system. Takeshi will effectively implement the plan in his new position; coordinate with VFF to train and develop young footballers as well as the current coaching system; helping the clubs to gradually strengthen their coaching staff in accordance with AFC criteria.”

The 63-year-old Takeshi was recommended by the Japan Football Association (JFA) who has a Pro Coaching license with more than 30 years of experience in football at all levels.

Also in attendance at the ceremony was VFF President Dr. Tran Quoc Tuan.

