Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will host the FIA World Endurance Championship for the first time from 16 to 18 October

Alex Quinn set to make his racing debut in the PEUGEOT 9X8 #93

Following a strong sixth-place finish in Fuji, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies aims to score more points in Spain

Following the change to the FIA World Endurance Championship calendar, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies will conclude its 2026 season with a double-header in Europe. Ahead of the season finale in Monza, where the PEUGEOT 9X8 made its racing debut in 2022, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will welcome the world’s leading endurance racing teams for the first time from 16 to 18 October.

An international benchmark since its inauguration in 1991, the Spanish circuit will present a new challenge for Team Peugeot TotalEnergies. Measuring 4.657 km in length, it features a more than one-kilometre-long straight, as well as a number of long, high-load corners that place significant demands on the tyres.

Based on the lessons learned from other racing categories, strategy and managing track position should be among the decisive factors in this six-hour race.

For Team Peugeot TotalEnergies, this event will have a special significance, as the Spanish market is – and has always been – an important one for the French marque. Highly dynamic and passionate about motorsport, PEUGEOT Spain will also stage a series of communications activities and welcome guests for this landmark first FIA WEC event in the country.

The seventh race of the season will also mark a major milestone for Alex Quinn. Appointed Team Peugeot TotalEnergies Test and Development Driver in 2026 after impressing the team during the 2025 Rookie Test and subsequent test sessions in 2026, the British driver will replace Stoffel Vandoorne in the PEUGEOT 9X8 #93 alongside Nick Cassidy and Paul Di Resta.

The 25-year-old, recently confirmed as a Team Peugeot TotalEnergies driver from the 2027 season onwards, will therefore step up to the top level of endurance racing for his first competitive start at the wheel of the PEUGEOT 9X8 in Spain. He will then continue his Hypercar learning curve at the season finale in Monza, scheduled for 6 to 8 November.

Following their strong sixth-place finish in the 6 Hours of Fuji, the PEUGEOT 9X8 #94 crew will remain unchanged. Having secured pole position at Spa-Francorchamps and scored points in three of the last four races, Loïc Duval, Malthe Jakobsen and Théo Pourchaire will be looking to maintain this momentum in Catalonia.

Team Peugeot TotalEnergies will head to Spain with renewed motivation. Two 90-minute Free Practice sessions are scheduled for Friday at 11:30 and 16:30, followed by a third session on Saturday morning at 08:50. Hypercar qualifying will get underway at 15:40, followed by the Hyperpole. On Sunday, the inaugural 6 Hours of Barcelona will get underway at 12:00 (local time).

Tune in to FIAWEC+ to follow all the action from qualifying and the race. The FIA WEC is also broadcast by a number of television networks. The full list can be found here: FIA WEC – Where to Watch

Emmanuel Esnault, Team Principal – Team Peugeot TotalEnergies

“Spain is one of PEUGEOT’s key markets, so we are very pleased to be taking part in the first FIA World Endurance Championship race to be held in the country. The #94’s fight back to sixth place in Fuji has given us even more motivation to achieve an even better result in Barcelona. The team has had the opportunity to test there, and most of our drivers are familiar with the circuit, having raced there in other championships at some point in their careers. I believe we are ready.

While focusing on the two-part finale to this season, we are also preparing for the future, so bringing Alex Quinn into the #93 line-up was an obvious decision. Knowing that he will be one of our drivers from 2027 onwards, all the experience he can gain in Barcelona and Monza will be very valuable for the future.”

Alex Quinn (PEUGEOT 9X8 #93)

”I’m really excited to get on track at Barcelona, I already feel at home with the Peugeot team, but the aim will be to get settled into the race program as streamlined as possible. It’ll be a proud moment of my career, so I want to do a good job for the team but also enjoy it along the way!”

Théo Pourchaire (PEUGEOT 9X8 #94)

“I raced at Barcelona last year in ELMS, but it will be a new challenge for a large part of the WEC field, as it is not a regular circuit on the calendar. It will be interesting to see how everyone adapts to the track, particularly the teams that have not raced there recently. Barcelona is not an easy circuit for overtaking either, so it will be important to be competitive in qualifying and to put ourselves in the best possible position for the race. Traffic management and strategy will also be important. We scored good points in Fuji, so we want to keep that momentum going and give it everything we have in Barcelona to fight for another strong result.”

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