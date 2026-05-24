Teemu SUNINEN during the FIA European Rally Championship in Karlstad, Sweden on 23, May 2026 // @World / Red Bull Content Pool

Estonian Jaspar Vaher showed his star potential on Saturday to take the lead into the final day of BAUHAUS Royal Rally of Scandinavia.

At the completion of leg one, the 19-year-old is 8.8sec ahead of the vastly experienced Teemu Suninen with Mikko Heikkilä completing the provisional podium after eight stages, just 5.5sec behind his fellow Finn.

Competing on round two of the 2026 FIA European Rally Championship alongside co-driver Rait Jansen, Vaher headed into Saturday’s opening test as the hunted following his fastest time on Friday evening’s super special.

Despite his lack of Rally2 experience, the Toyota Gazoo Racing WRC Challenge Program talent excelled by moving 10.0sec clear of the chasing pack when he set the pace on SS3.

Counting on a Pirelli-equipped Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, the Junior ERC graduate reached midday service leading three-time FIA World Rally Championship podium finisher Suninen by 10.7sec.

He then extended his lead to 11.5sec before front-right tyre damage nearing the finish of the first run through Colins allowed Suninen to close to within 9.6sec.

But Vaher hit back with the fastest time on the day’s penultimate stage for an overall lead of 10.4sec, which was trimmed to 8.8sec following the repeat of Colins.

“Overall, it’s been a really good day I must say,” Vaher said. “I couldn’t have expected this kind of thing. Let’s say this puncture ruined our plans a little bit but it’s part of the game.

“Overall, it’s okay and we need to make our preparations for tomorrow and continue the same way.”

Behind Heikkilä, Karlstad-based Isak Reiersen was fourth in a Hankook-supplied Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 having outpaced Mārtiņš Sesks for much of leg one. But Sesks, who is making his ERC comeback for Team MRF Tyres and reckoned he dropped 10 seconds with a high-speed spin and stall on an SS3 left-hander, overtook the Sweden on the day’s final stage. Sesks is 2.7sec ahead of Reiersen and 3.2sec down on Heikkilä after Saturday’s running.

Frank Tore Larsen, who has won all eight rallies that he’s contested in his native Norway this season, is sixth with Calle Carlberg in seventh. The former Junior ERC driver is just 1.3sec in front of fellow Swede Patrik Hallberg, who equalled Mads Østberg’s record jump of 47 metres over the iconic Colin’s Crest.

Freestyle mountain bike star Brandon Semenuk and Simone Tempestini completed the overnight top 10 followed by Fabrizio Zaldivar, ERC champion Miko Marczyk, Tuukka Kauppinen and Takumi Matsushita, Vaher’s Toyota Gazoo Racing WRC Challenge Program team-mate.

For more information, stage times and live updates go to the new Live Centre by clicking HERE.

Top-six after Saturday:

1. J Vaher / R Jansen EST Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 44m 18.5s

2. T Suninen / A Haapala FIN Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +8.8s

3. M Heikkilä / K Temonen FIN Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +14.3s

4. M Sesks / R Francis LAT Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +17.5s

5. I Reiersen / S Gustafsson Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 +20.2s

6. F Larsen / L Lundgreen NOR Volkswagen Polo Gti +44.8s

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