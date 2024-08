The Cambodian Women’s League 2024/25 will see ten teams participating.The league season will start on 17 August 2024 and ends on 8 February 2025 with the competition divided into two stages.The first stage will be played with a two-round league format (home and away) with the top four teams going into the second stage to decide the champions.A total of 93 matches will be played for a seven-month duration. #AFF

