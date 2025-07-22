China won their second title in two years and their tenth in the history of the Team event WONDR Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2025 when they overcame a gritty Thailand side 110-90 in the final here at the Manahan Indoor Sports Hall in Solo, Indonesia.

And the final was epic with Thailand hoping to add a second crown to the one they won in 2019 as China remained quietly confident of the task ahead.

After failing to make an impression in the first three matches, Thailand fought back to take the Women’s Doubles through Hathaithip Mijad-Napapakorn Tungkasatan when they overcame China’s Chen Fan Shu Tian-Tan Ke Xuan.

Then it was Yataweemin Ketklieng’s turn to give Thailand further hope when she overcame Yin Yi Qing in the Women’ Singles.

The score was 66-65 to China at the halfway point in the game as Liu Yang Ming Yu then stood up against a resolute Patcharakit Apiratchataset in the Men’s Singles.

From then on, China never looked back as they won the remaining matches in style for them to haul in their tenth crown in the history of the WONDR Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2025.

