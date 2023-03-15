Thai Son Bac will take on Hanoi in the opening tie of the Futsal HDBank National Championship 2023 on 19 March 2023.

Following the opening match at the My Dinh Indoor Athletics Gymnasium in Hanoi, the second game of the afternoon will see Sanvinest Khanh Hoa taking on GFDI Song Han at the Nha Trang National College of Pedagogy.

In the meantime, defending champions Sahako FC will only take to the court a day later on 20 March 2023 when they entertain Cao Bang at the Futsal District 8 Club in Ho Chi Minh City.

Also at the Futsal District 8 Club, the second game of the day will see Thai Son Nam up against Tan Hiep Hung.

The eight-team championship ends with Round 7 on 18 April 2023.

#AFF

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...