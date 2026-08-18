Thailand will play either Vietnam or Malaysia in the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 final after Anthony Hudson’s side completed a 4-3 aggregate win over Singapore despite slipping to a 2-1 defeat at Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium on Tuesday.

Substitute Kakana Khamyok’s 61st minute penalty, which came between a 45th minute strike from Harhys Stewart and an own goal 20 minutes later by Pansa Hemviboon, was enough to ensure Thailand’s progress after their 3-1 first leg win in Singapore at the weekend.

Thailand, a seven-times ASEAN champions, will host the first leg of the final in Bangkok on Saturday and will face either defending champions Vietnam or Malaysia, who meet in the second leg of their semi-final in Hanoi on Wednesday with the Vietnamese holding a 2-0 lead.

“I’m lucky to score a goal and I’m happy, but unhappy for the result,” said Kakana. “We managed to get to the final. Of course we have been fighting since day one and we will give more than 100 percent to get the trophy.”

Needing to score to pull themselves back into contention, it was Singapore who were on the front foot for much of the opening 45 minutes.

The Singaporeans had a clear sight of goal with two minutes left in the half, Farhan Zulkifli scampering down the right before cutting his pass back towards the unmarked Song Ui-young, but his first-time effort was too close to Kampon Phatomakkakul.

It mattered little, however, as the Lions struck two minutes later. Kampon raced out of his line to dispossess Farhan at the corner of the penalty area but the ball fell kindly to Stewart, whose first-time strike sailed into the unguarded goal.

Thailand coach Anthony Hudson made changes at half-time, introducing Kakana and Chaiyaphon Otton for Patrik Gustavsson and Worachit Kanitsribumphen, and in the 61st minute the hosts drew level.

Referee Kim Woo-sung pointed to the spot when Wanchai Jarunongkran was cut down in the area by Ryhan Stewart at the end of an expansive move by the Thais, with Kakana thumping the penalty into the top corner beyond Izwan Mahbud for his third goal of the tournament.

Parity was to last only a matter of minutes with Ryhan redeeming himself almost instantly. The Thai defence failed to clear and the ball eventually ended up at the feet of the defender, whose low shot was deflected past Kampon off the shin of Pansa.

Teerasak Poeiphimai hit Izwan’s right post at the end of a blistering run soon after, while the Singapore goalkeeper denied the Port FC forward with 10 minutes remaining, palming his goal-bound shot onto the post.

Singapore held on to secure the win on the night, their first over Thailand since 2012, but were unable to claim another goal that would keep their ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 ambitions alive.

“I think we gave it our all,” said Singapore captain Hariss Harun. “It’s not enough today. After the first goal, we could smell it, but conceding the one goal didn’t help.

“We stuck to it, we kept pushing, we kept trying and went close but couldn’t capitalise. It was the story of the game. It was not enough ultimately.”

The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

The Hyundai Player of the Match award winner is:

Thailand (THA) v Singapore (SGP) – Ryhan Stewart (#3), Singapore

SEMI-FINAL FIXTURE

Wednesday, August 19, Semi-Final, Leg 2

Vietnam (VIE) v Malaysia (MAS), Mỹ Đình National Stadium, Hanoi, 8pm (local time) / 1pm (GMT)

(Vietnam lead 2-0 on aggregate)

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