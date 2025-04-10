Thailand could not hold on to their lead at halftime, losing 3-2 to Russia in the second game of the SAT Men’s Futsal Championship 2025 in Nakhon Ratchasima Province.

Sergey Denisov had given Russia the lead after just five minutes before Athiphong Munplai slammed in the equaliser just a minute later.

Apiwat Chaemcharoen then put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute, allowing them to lead 2-1 at the break.

But after holding off the Russians for long period in the second half, two quick goals from Anton Sokolov (in the 37th minute) and then Yanar Azadov (38th) at the tail end of the match gave the visitors their second win in two matches.

In the meantime, Iran bounced back from their loss to Russia yesterday, to beat Kuwait 5-0 in an earlier match today.

