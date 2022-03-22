Thailand are in confident mode ahead of their challenge in the AFF Futsal Championship 2022 that takes place on 2-10 April 2022 at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok.

This follows not only Thailand’s win of the NSDF Futsal Invitation Championship a few days ago but also their comprehensive victory over Iran has injected further confidence into the squad that has picked up 15 out of 16 ASEAN Futsal crown.

Thailand beat Asia’s top side Iran 3-0 in the final to lift the NSDF title.

“This (NSDF Futsal Invitation) is an important warm-up tournament as it has allowed us to prepare better for the AFF Futsal Championship and also the SEA Games,” said Thailand head coach Carlos Cesar.

“In over the four weeks together, the team has seen a lot of improvement and many of the players performed well (at the NSDF).

“More importantly, we beat the Iranian national team in the final which is the top team in Asia. So we are very satisfied with the form of all the players.”

For the AFF Futsal Championship this year, Thailand are in Group A against Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Brunei DS.

Group B are Vietnam, Myanmar, Timor Leste and Australia.

The top three teams will earn tickets to the AFC Futsal Championship later in the year.

“We still have time to adjust ahead of the AFF Futsal Championship,” he added.

“Muhammad Osamanmusa will join the team later this week and where he will be the mainstay for the AFF Futsal Championship and also the SEA Games as well.”

