Thailand will take on host Indonesia in the Division One final of the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 on 5 October 2026.

Even though Thailand had ended their Group B campaign tonight with a narrow 2-1 loss to the Philippines, it was still not good enough for them to be toppled from the top of the group, even though Vietnam had carded a 4-2 victory over Pakistan.

At the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung, the Philippines seemed to be a lot more determined on the night when Bjorn Kristensen carved out an early third-minute lead as they then fended off the Thai onslaught into the first quarter of the second half.

Buriram United winger Iklas Sanron slotted in the 55th minute equaliser for Thailand, only to see Kristensen smash in the winner for the Philippines in the 68th minute.

Meanwhile at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Vietnam staged a second-half fightback to beat Pakistan 4-2.

The first half ended 1-0 to Pakistan with Mohib Afridi finding the back of the net in the 31st minute.

But it was Vietnam all the way after the break, with Kim Sang-sik’s men scoring through Nguyễn Hai Long in the 51st minute, Nguyễn Hoàng Đức (57th minute), Nguyễn Đình Bắc (80th) and Williams Monh Hoang (90th+1) for the well-deserved win.

Pakistan’s second goal of the game was scored by Kaleemullah Khan in the 88th minute.

The final match of the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 between Thailand and Indonesia will be played on 5 October 2026 at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, while the third-place game between Vietnam and Malaysia will be held earlier on the same day at the same venue.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FAT #VFF

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