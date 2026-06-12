Thailand women’s national team was crowned champions of the AYA Tri Nations Cup 2026 after picking up four points from two matches played.

After beating Uzbekistan 1-0 in the opening match, the Thai girls followed it up with a hard-earned 1-1 draw with host Myanmar.

Following an intense first-half, it was Myanmar who went ahead through May Htet Lu in the 50th minute before Thawanrat Promthongmee equalised for the Thais just five minutes later.

Thailand also picked up the Best Goalkeeper Award that went to Thichanan Sodchuen, while Pattaranan Aupachai was chosen as the Best Player.

#AFF

Photo Courtesy #MFF

Like this: Like Loading...