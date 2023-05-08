Malaysia’s hopes of qualifying for the final of the women’s 50-over cricket competition took a blow when they lost to Thailand by eight wickets in a Group A match at AZ Group Cricket Oval.

The Thais, chasing Malaysia’s paltry total of 82 runs, reached 83-2 in 21.3 overs to score this emphatic victory.

Following this defeat, the Malaysians finished second in Group A and will now face either Indonesia or Cambodia (Group B runners-up) for the bronze medal playoff on May 15.

“We should have scored at least 150 runs to give Thailand a fight. I hope the players will do better in the bronze medal playoff,” said team manager V. Vijayalingam.

