Thailand has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to deliver a safe and successful 13th ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025, pledging strict security measures before and throughout the Games, scheduled from 20–26 January 2026 in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The assurance was given during the 2nd Coordination Committee (CoComm) Meeting between the ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) and the Thailand Sports Organising Committee (THASOC), which concluded successfully on Sunday at the Sima Hotel in Korat.

Amid heightened concerns following tensions along the Thai–Cambodian border, Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Sports Krisda Tanterdititunderlined that the situation would not disrupt preparations nor affect the hosting of the Games.

“Safety remains our top priority. The Thai Government is committed to ensuring peace, security and unity for all ASEAN athletes, contingents, and visitors,” he said.

The three-day CoComm saw key officials from APSF and THASOC deliberating on key organisational areas while a hybrid Chef de Mission Seminar ran concurrently with six contingents – Indonesia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Laos, Thailand, Timor Leste – attending in person and five others joining virtually.

APSF President, Major General Osoth Bhavilai, reiterated that welfare of athletes must remain central to the Games’ delivery: “We are expecting more than 2,000 athletes. In light of recent developments, I must stress that safety and welfare remain our utmost priority. I am reassured by the firm commitment of THASOC and the authorities to safeguard all participants.”

Also present at the meeting were Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT)Dr Gongsak Yodmani, Permanent Secretary of Nakhon Ratchasima Province Kanatchanon Sricharoen, President of the Thailand Blind Sports Association Amnuay Klinyu, Preecha Laloon, the SAT Deputy Governor for Elite Sports and Sports Science and Senior Colonel Dr Wandee Tosuwan, APSF Secretary-General.

Dr Gongsak confirmed that test events will be staged about one month before the Games to assess venue accessibility, competition systems and operational readiness.

Deliberations covered a wide range of functional areas including sports and technical operations, venues and facilities, athlete classification, anti-doping, ceremonies, logistics, transportation, accreditation, broadcasting, promotion and marketing, and Games IT infrastructure. Delegates also inspected all 18 competition venues in Nakhon Ratchasima, while noting that Para Tenpin Bowling will be contested in Bangkok.

“While our focus is firmly on safety, welfare, and the seamless delivery of the Games, we are also committed to addressing recurring challenges faced by our members,” said APSF Secretary-General, Senior Colonel Dr Wandee Tosuwan.

Meanwhile, the 1st Technical Delegates’ Meeting scheduled for 15–17 September will follow next month to further discuss technical matters and test event preparations.

The 13th ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025 will feature 19 sports, including Para Athletics, Para Badminton, Para Swimming, Para Shooting, Wheelchair Basketball, Sitting Volleyball, Para Powerlifting, Wheelchair Tennis, Boccia, Blind Football, CP Football, Goalball, Wheelchair Fencing, Judo, Para Table Tennis, Chess, Cycling (Road and Track), Para Archery, and Tenpin Bowling (Bangkok).

Returning to Korat after 18 years since the 2007 edition, the Games will once again showcase the region’s finest para-athletes under the unifying themes of “ASEAN Moving Together” and “Create Pride Together.”

