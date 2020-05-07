The Netherlands abandoned its season last week while the French League has announced it will not resume Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 season and Paris Saint Germain awarded the top-flight title.

However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has come to the rescue of the Bundesliga and gave the green light to restart the league from mid-May. The league will be played behind closed doors.

This makes the Bundesliga the first of Europe’s five major leagues to return to the field which will breathe financial life as 13 of the 36 teams in Germany’s top two divisions reportedly on the brink of bankruptcy.

Matches will be allowed under the approved rules. And matches will resume in empty stadiums and the players will be regularly tested.

The Bundesliga which employs 56,000 was suspended in mid-March. The league’s return will enable it to claim some 300 million euros from TV contracts if the season is completed. RIZAL ABDULLAH